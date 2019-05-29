Please note that the Meeting of Board of Directors of LTIDPL IndvIT Services Limited, the Investment Manager of IndInfravit Trust will be held on June 4, 2019 to consider and approve operational matters.



Please note that as per Unpublished Price Sensitive Information policy of the Trust, the trading window for dealing in the units of the Trust will be closed from May 30, 2019 and will open 48 hours after the announcement of outcome to the public.



Pdf Link: Indinfravit Trust - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com