Inditrade Capital Limited - Allotment Of Equity Shares By The Subsidiary Company - Inditrade Microfinance Limited

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the subsidiary of the Company- Inditrade Microfinance Limited (CIN: U67190MH2016PLC306585) has allotted 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares at a face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each, to the Company on 5th August, 2019. Consequent upon such allotment, Inditrade Capital Limited holds 88.60% of the paid up equity share capital of Inditrade Microfinance Limited.

Pdf Link: Inditrade Capital Limited - Allotment Of Equity Shares By The Subsidiary Company - Inditrade Microfinance Limited

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Inditrade Capital Ltd

