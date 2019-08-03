Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper clippings of the notice of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 published in the following newspapers on 3rd August, 2019:



i. Mumbai Edition of The Free Press Journal; and

ii. Mumbai Edition of Navshakti.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Indo Amines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com