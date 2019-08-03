Indo Amines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper clippings of the notice of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 published in the following newspapers on 3rd August, 2019:

i. Mumbai Edition of The Free Press Journal; and
ii. Mumbai Edition of Navshakti.

This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Indo Amines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Indo Amines Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.