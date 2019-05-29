This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupees one and paise fifty only) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com