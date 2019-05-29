Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupees one and paise fifty only) per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd

