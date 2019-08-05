Pursuant to regulation 29 read with Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of Notice of Board Meeting, schedule to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 to consider, interalia, the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2019, as published in "The Free Press Journal" and "Navshakti" on 3rd August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com