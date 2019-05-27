Indostar Capital Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Dear Sir / Madam,

Please find below schedule of investor conference to be attended by the Company:

Date - 30 May 2019
Event - B & K Investor Conference
Location - Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai

Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
