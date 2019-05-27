Dear Sir / Madam,



Please find below schedule of investor conference to be attended by the Company:



Date - 30 May 2019

Event - B & K Investor Conference

Location - Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai



Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.



Pdf Link: Indostar Capital Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com