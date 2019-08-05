Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting and call with the Analyst(s)/Institutional Investor(s) are scheduled to be held on Friday, 09 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and 02:00 p.m. respectively to discuss the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.



Dial in details for the call is enclosed herewith.



Further, the analyst(s) / institutional investor(s) presentation will be submitted to Stock Exchanges and shall also be hosted on the Companys website at www.indostarcapital.com.



Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.



Pdf Link: Indostar Capital Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

