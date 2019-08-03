Indostar Capital Finance Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir/ Madam,



Please find enclosed the Newspaper clipping of publication made, in terms of Section 108 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings, in Free Press Journal (English Daily) and Navshakti (Marathi Daily), for the following matters:



1.10th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 (AGM);

2.Facility of voting through electronic means in respect of the business to be conducted as set out in the AGM Notice; and

3.Notice of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of AGM.



Please take the above on record and oblige.





