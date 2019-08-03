Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following
documents:
1, The Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2018-19; and
2, Notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday,
30 August 2019 at 3:00 pm at Hall of Culture, Nehru Centre Conference Hall, Dr. Annie Besant Road,
Worli, Mumbai - 400 018 along with Attendance Slip and Proxy Form.
Request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website.
Pdf Link:
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd - Annual General Meeting On August 30 2019
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com