This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2019 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Further, enclosed herewith a copy of above said Audited Financial Results along with a copy of Audit Report (with Unmodified Opinion) dated 28th May, 2019 issued by M/s SMV & CO., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company with respect to the above said Audited Financial Results and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.00 A.M (IST) and concluded at 06.20 P.M (IST).



This is for your information and records.



Thanking you.



Pdf Link: Indovation Technologies Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Read With 33(3)(C) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com