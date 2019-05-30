Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation). We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have inter-alia:



1. Approved Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 which has been approved and taken on record at the meeting.



Accordingly we are enclosing:

1. Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, issued by Statutory Auditor, M/s. Bhatter & Paliwal, Chartered Accountants.



Pdf Link: Indsoya Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com