Indusind Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

This is to inform that the company had allotted 33,930 (Thirty Three Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on February 4, 2019 to those grantees who had exercised their option under the Companys Employee Stock Option Scheme.



The said shares ranked pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respects.



While the above disclosure was submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. on February 4, 2019, it had inadvertently remained to be submitted to BSE Ltd.



The omission was observed during the conclusion of the Annual Secretarial Compliance Audit today, and this announcement is therefore being submitted to BSE Ltd. now.



We request that the omission may please be condoned.



