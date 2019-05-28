Indusind Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, please find below the Schedule of Institutional Investor(s) / Analysts meeting(s) /call(s) held on May 28, 2019 in Mumbai and London.
Sr. No. Name of Institutional Investor(s) / Analyst(s) Location
1 Mirabilis Investment Trust Mumbai
2 Sloane Robinson Invest Management



London

3 Manulife Asset Management
4 Fidelity International
5 JP Morgan Asset Management
6 Newton Investment Management
7 Steadview Capital
8 Toscafund Asset Management LLP
9 Universities Superannuation Scheme
10 Columbia Threadneedle

In compliance with the Regulation 46, the information is being hosted on the Banks website at www.indusind.com.
Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.

Published on May 28, 2019
IndusInd Bank Ltd

