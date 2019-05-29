Indusind Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, please find below the Schedule of Institutional Investor(s) / Analysts meeting(s) /call(s) held on May 29, 2019 in Mumbai and London

Pdf Link: Indusind Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
IndusInd Bank Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor