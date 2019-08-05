Indusind Bank Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, please find below the Schedule of Institutional Investor(s) / Analysts meeting(s) /call(s) held on August 5, 2019 in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Sr. No. Name of Institutional Investor(s) / Analyst(s) Location

1 Oxbow Capital Management (HK) Bangalore

2 Generation Investment Management LLP Mumbai



In compliance with the Regulation 46, the information is being hosted on the Banks website at www.indusind.com.

Kindly take the above information on record and oblige.



