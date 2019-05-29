Indusind Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Intimation of loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish below the details of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) issued in lieu of Original Share Certificate(s) misplaced / lost by the shareholders as informed by Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:

