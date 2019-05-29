Intimation of loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish below the details of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) issued in lieu of Original Share Certificate(s) misplaced / lost by the shareholders as informed by Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., our Registrar & Share Transfer Agent:



Pdf Link: Indusind Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com