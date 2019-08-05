Intimation of loss of Share Certificate received under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we furnish herewith the intimation about the loss / misplacement of Share Certificate(s), as received from Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, the Registrar & Share Transfer Agents of Bank:



The Duplicate Share Certificate will be issued only after receipt of all necessary documents

from the Shareholders.



You are requested to inform to all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share

Certificates in any manner.



You are requested to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Indusind Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com