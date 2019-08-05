INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 due to unavoidable circumstances.



The trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is already closed for all designated persons, their immediate relatives and other connected persons, till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges on Monday, August 19, 2019.



Pdf Link: Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

