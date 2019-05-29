Inflame Appliances Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Inflame Appliances Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per equity share of Rs. 10 for the FY ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the Shareholders in the General Meeting.

