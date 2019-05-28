In furtherance to our letter dated May 28, 2019 intimating about the Outcome of the Board Meeting, it is hereby further intimated that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Ms. Geeta Mathur (DIN: 02139552) as an Additional Independent Director for a period of years 5 (five) years, with effect from May 28, 2019, subject to approval of the members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Ms. Mathur is not related to any of the existing Directors of the Company and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or order of any other authority and therefore not disqualified to be appointed as Director.



Pdf Link: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com