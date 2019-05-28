Pursuant to the requirements of the Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 28, 2019, the Board, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which if approved shall be paid/dispatched on or after August 19, 2019.

Pdf Link: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com