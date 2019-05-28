Pursuant to the requirements of the Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 28, 2019, the Board:

1. Approved date of the 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which if approved shall be paid/dispatched on or after August 19, 2019.

3. Approved book closure from Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to Tuesday, August, 13, 2019, both days inclusive, for the purpose of payment of dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company.

4. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sharad Malik (DIN: 07045964), as an Independent Director

5. Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Chintan Thakkar (DIN 00678173), as a Whole-time Director

Pdf Link: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com