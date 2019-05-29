Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Intimation of Publication of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Info Edge (India) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor