This is to inform you that the board of directors in their board meeting held on May 29, 2019 have taken on record and accepted the resignation of Mr. Ajay Kumar Swarup (DIN 00035194), Independent Director of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached.

Pdf Link: Informed Technologies India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com