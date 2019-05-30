Infosys Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Newspaper advertisement confirming dispatch of Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Pdf Link: Infosys Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
