We have to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information as per the SEBI notification dated 31 December, 2018.



Kindly take the same on record

Pdf Link: Inland Printers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com