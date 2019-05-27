Innovassynth Investments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Board of Directors in its Meeting dated 27th May 2019, inter-alia approved financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2019. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Innovassynth Investments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Innovassynth Investments Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.