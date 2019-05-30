This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on today i.e. 30th May, 2019, recommended a Final Dividend of 15% i.e. Rs. 0.15 (Fifteen Paisa) per Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1 each for the Financial Year 2018-2019 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The dividend on the equity shares, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be credited/ dispatched to members within the prescribed time.



Kindly take this information on record and acknowledge the same.



Pdf Link: Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com