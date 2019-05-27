Inox Leisure Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a Consolidated basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Inox Leisure Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Inox Leisure Ltd

