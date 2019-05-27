Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a Consolidated basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Inox Leisure Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com