Insecticides (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 02, 2019)

Insecticides (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of 20% i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share on the equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The divided, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched to the respective shareholders within 30 days of the date of AGM.

Published on May 28, 2019
