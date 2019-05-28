The Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e May 28, 2019, inter alia transacted the following business:



1) Quarterly and Yearly Financial Result for the Period ending March 31, 2019.

2) The Board has Recommended a final dividend of 20% i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share on the equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3) The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on August 02, 2019

4) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board fixes date of the Closure of Register of Member and Share Transfer Book of the Company from 27.07.2019 to 02.08.2019 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of 22nd AGM and determining entitlement of the Members to Final Dividend (If declared at the AGM).

5) On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors approved Re-appointment of Mr. Navin Shah and Mr. Vrijesh Kumar Gupta as Non-executive, Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years w.e.f May 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting

6) Appointment of M/s Aditi Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020



Pdf Link: Insecticides (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com