Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has inter alia, considered the proposal of raising funds by way of issuing Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis during the financial year 2019-20.

Pdf Link: Integra Garments And Textiles Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com