Integra Garments And Textiles Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 has transacted the business as per the attached file.

Pdf Link: Integra Garments And Textiles Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Integra Garments & Textiles Ltd

