Integrated Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend @ 9% i.e. Rs. 0.90 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10 each subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Integrated Financial Services Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com