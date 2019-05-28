In reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today at 4.00 P.M. and the Board of Directors have, inter alia



1.Considered and Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 in accordance with Regulation 33 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Copy of the approved results in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith.

2.Received the Auditors Report with respect to Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

3.Recommended Final Dividend @ 9% i.e. Rs. 0.90 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Further in pursuance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and a declaration pertaining to audit report issued by statutory auditor with unmodified opinion.



The Board Meeting after the adoption and discussion of the agenda items concluded at 5.00 P.M.



Kindly take the same as compliance and disseminate the same on your website.



Thanking you in anticipation.



Yours faithfully,

For Integrated Financial Services Limited

Sd/-

S. C. Khaneja

Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer



Pdf Link: Integrated Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com