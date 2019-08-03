INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Integrated

Technologies Limited will be held on Monday, 12st August, 2019 at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of

the company at C-24, Defence Colony, New Delhi-110024 to consider and approve the Unaudited

Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and matters connected therewith..

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and SEBI letter Ref.

No.:LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02, 19 the Trading window for trading in the Securities in the

Company is closed from 04.07.2019 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the Scheduled Board Meeting

i.e, 14th August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Pdf Link: Integrated Technologies Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com