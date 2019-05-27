Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the copy of the Press Release titled Intense Technologies once again amongst Business Automation leaders in Aspire Leader board.

Pdf Link: Intense Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com