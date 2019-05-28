Intense Technologies Ltd. - Considering And Recommendation Of Dividend

In continuation to the notice of Board Meeting dated May 17, 2019, we wish to further inform you that the Board in its meeting scheduled for May 30, 2019, will also consider recommendation of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Intense Technologies Ltd. - Considering And Recommendation Of Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Intense Technologies Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.