Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013, as amended, and rules framed thereunder, the Company is required to rotate its Statutory Auditors at the forthcoming 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, are the present Statutory Auditors of the Company since FY 2009 - 10 and are required to be rotated from FY 2019 - 20.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., Monday, May 27, 2019 has, subject to approval of the shareholders at the 16th AGM, recommended the appointment of S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN 301003E/E300005), as the Statutory Auditors for a period of five years, from the conclusion of 16th AGM until the conclusion of 21st AGM of the Company.

Brief profile of S R Batliboi & Company. LLP, Chartered Accountants



S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP (FRN 301003E/E300005) (the Audit Firm), is a firm of Chartered Accountants registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Audit Firm was established in the year 1949 and is a Limited Liability Partnership Firm (LLP) incorporated in India. It has registered office at 22, Camac Street, Kolkata, apart from 8 other branch offices in various cities in India. The Audit Firm has a valid Peer Review certificate and is part of S.R. Batliboi & Affiliates network of audit firms. It is primarily engaged in providing audit and assurance services to its clients.

