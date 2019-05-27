Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2019, has approved the appointment of Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer as the President & Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was earlier appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company with effect from January 16, 2018.

The details of appointment of Mr. Prock-Schauer as President & Chief Operating Officer of the Company, are given in Annexure to this letter.

Published on May 27, 2019
