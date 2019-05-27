Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

In compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed a copy of the presentation on financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, to be made to Analysts and Institutional Investors.

Pdf Link: Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Interglobe Aviation Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.