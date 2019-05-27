InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5 per share (face value of Rs. 10 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Interglobe Aviation Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com