International Conveyors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Pdf Link: International Conveyors Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com