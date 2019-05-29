International Paper Appm Limited - Open Offer

ICICI Securities Ltd ("Manager to Open Offer") has submitted to BSE a copy of Public Announcement under Regulations 3(1) and 4 read with Regulation 15(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and Subsequent Amendment thereto ("SEBI (SAST) Regulations") for the attention of Public Shareholders of International Paper APPM Ltd (Target Company).

Pdf Link: International Paper Appm Limited - Open Offer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
International Paper APPM Ltd

