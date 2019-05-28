Intrasoft Technologies Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

