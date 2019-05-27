Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the requirements of "Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015" we hereby submit that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 24th May 2019 have inter-alia transacted the following:

Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018 & Financial Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2019.Audited financia l results along with following documents are attached herewith;

a)Notes & Statements of Assets & Liabilities.

b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results.

c)Confirmation relating to unmodified Opinion of Auditor.

Recommended a finaldividend of Rs. 0.25 per share on the equity shares of the face value of Rs.lO/­ each, subject to the declaration by the members at the ensuing Annua l General Meeting (AGM) of the Company .The Book Closure/ Record Date for the final dividend will be intimated in due course.



