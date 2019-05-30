Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Copy of Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019 published in Business Standard, Economic Times, Financial Express and Punjabi Jagran on 30 May 2019

Pdf Link: Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor