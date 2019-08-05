Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Update

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 14 crore due to banks in addition to regular repayment schedule. Thus the company made the pre-payment of term loan of aggregate amount of Rs 98.18 crore till date to reduce the debt of the company.

Published on August 05, 2019
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

