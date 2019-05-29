Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the company has made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 27.57 crore due to banks on today in addition to regular repayment schedule. Thus the company made the pre-payment of term loan of aggregate amount of Rs 47.62 crore till date to reduce the debt of the company.

Published on May 29, 2019
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

