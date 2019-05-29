Iol Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29 May 2019 had approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31 March 2019.

2. Appointment of Parshotam & Associates (P&A), Charted Accountants, Ludhiana as GST Auditors of the Company.

3. The Board has noted the enhancement of existing manufacturing facilities of Ibuprofen from 10000 MT per annum to 12000 MT per annum and Iso Butyl Benzene from 9000 MT per annum to 12000 MT per annum in May 2019 at aggregate capex of Rs 12.10 crore which is met from internal accruals.



